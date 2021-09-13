Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $48,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.70.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $213.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.94 and its 200 day moving average is $240.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

