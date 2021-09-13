Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $37,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $105.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.25. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

