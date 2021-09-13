Aviva PLC Sells 114,724 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 114,724 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.21% of Wynn Resorts worth $30,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $101.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.24. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

