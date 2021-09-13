Aviva PLC Sells 13,217 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $66,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,630,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after acquiring an additional 462,911 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $341.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.46. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.99.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

