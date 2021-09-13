Aviva PLC Sells 399 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,304.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 229.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,204.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,285.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

