Aviva PLC Sells 60,514 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,514 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Simon Property Group worth $41,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $127.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $137.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average of $124.47.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

