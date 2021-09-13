Aviva PLC Sells 7,626 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $66,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $239.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

