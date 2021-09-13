Aviva PLC Sells 87,381 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 87,381 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $54,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $119.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

