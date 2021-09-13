Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,513,000 after purchasing an additional 56,853 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Stryker by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Stryker by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 39,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.18.

SYK stock opened at $273.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.51. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

