Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 215,626 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of UBS Group worth $43,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

UBS opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

