Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ AWRE opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aware by 53,664.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Aware during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aware during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aware by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aware by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

