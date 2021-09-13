Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter worth $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 51.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter worth $142,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

