Axe Price Tops $0.0355 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $186,876.61 and approximately $68,210.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 40.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.53 or 0.00852470 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

