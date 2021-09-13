AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.65 Million

Analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report sales of $34.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.60 million to $34.70 million. AxoGen posted sales of $33.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $136.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $136.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $157.30 million, with estimates ranging from $155.60 million to $159.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

AXGN opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.50 million, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.73. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

