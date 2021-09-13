Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.26. 434,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 722,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Aytu Biopharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 417.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the second quarter worth $2,206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 265.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,848 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the first quarter worth $2,098,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 249.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 258,213 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.