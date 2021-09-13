Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.26. 434,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 722,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.
About Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)
Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.