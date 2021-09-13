Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Downgraded by Bank of America

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.80 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

Get Azul alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $20.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. Azul has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Azul will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,419 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,910 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the first quarter valued at about $18,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Azul by 19.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after buying an additional 143,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 7,749.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 759,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.