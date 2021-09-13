Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZRE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.34. 2,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

