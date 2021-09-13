B. Riley Comments on James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of James River Group in a report released on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $34.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. James River Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth about $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in James River Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,914 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,074,000 after acquiring an additional 883,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

