B. Riley Comments on MGIC Investment Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a report released on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.