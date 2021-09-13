B. Riley Weighs in on DHI Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for DHI Group in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $218.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DHI Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DHI Group by 204.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

