B. Riley Weighs in on DigitalBridge Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for DigitalBridge Group in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

DBRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $6.47 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $377,848,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $119,822,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

