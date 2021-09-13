Badger DAO Market Capitalization Tops $176.16 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for $17.41 or 0.00038999 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $176.16 million and approximately $14.24 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00153042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00042917 BTC.

About Badger DAO

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,116,031 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

