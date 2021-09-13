Balancer Hits Market Cap of $174.84 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $174.84 million and approximately $53.12 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Balancer has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for about $25.18 or 0.00055878 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00060148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00151897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.66 or 0.00740458 BTC.

Balancer Profile

BAL is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.