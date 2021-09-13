Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Balchem worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Balchem by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC opened at $138.76 on Monday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.60 and a fifty-two week high of $142.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.77. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

