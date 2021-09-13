Ball (NYSE:BLL) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Stock analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.12.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.07. The company had a trading volume of 63,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,233. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,126,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,274,000 after acquiring an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ball by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 290,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after acquiring an additional 190,567 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,550,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.