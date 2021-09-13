Ballard Power Systems’ (BLDP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Eight Capital

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Eight Capital in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$16.00 price target for the company.

BLDP stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting C$19.73. 805,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,615. The company has a quick ratio of 23.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.82. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of C$15.50 and a 52-week high of C$53.90.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

