Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) is Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,484 shares during the period. Bally’s comprises about 4.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 1.20% of Bally’s worth $27,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,327,000 after buying an additional 217,192 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth $34,590,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Bally’s by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Bally’s by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 176,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALY opened at $47.25 on Monday. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

BALY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

