bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Tops $78.33 on Major Exchanges

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, bAlpha has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $78.33 or 0.00172926 BTC on exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $416,418.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

bAlpha Profile

BALPHA is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

