Banano 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $296,714.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, Banano has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $296,714.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,064,030 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

