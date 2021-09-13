Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.97

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 13395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

BBAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $927.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

