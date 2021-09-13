Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.13

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 12210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $334.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.47 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth about $787,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Macro by 378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,825 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3.9% in the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,680,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro during the second quarter worth $1,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.