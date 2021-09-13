Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Bessemer Securities LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.6% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.84. 1,297,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,181,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a market cap of $343.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

