Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,352,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAC stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $338.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

