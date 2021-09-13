Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKIMF remained flat at $$5.70 during trading on Monday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

