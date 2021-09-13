Barclays Begins Coverage on GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF)

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS GBGPF opened at $12.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

GB Group Company Profile

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

