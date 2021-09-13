Barclays Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $140.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

AFRM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $123.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 60.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

