Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY)

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Network International in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NWITY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.07. 11,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. Network International has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

