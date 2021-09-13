Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

BGH traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.20. 44,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,241. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

