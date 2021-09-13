Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,667 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Barnes Group worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after purchasing an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 108,172 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Barnes Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 629,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B opened at $45.05 on Monday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

