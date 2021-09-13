Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Acquires $152,700.00 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:BNED traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. 284,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,099. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

