Base Protocol (BASE) Price Reaches $2.00 on Major Exchanges

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00004476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $755,353.91 and $13,674.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00151996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00042935 BTC.

About Base Protocol

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 479,297 coins and its circulating supply is 376,960 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

