Bata (BTA) Price Tops $0.0236 on Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Bata has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Bata has a total market capitalization of $119,241.98 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.00 or 0.00407558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

