Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $98.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $80.92 on Monday. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 50,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 302.1% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 101,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

