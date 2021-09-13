Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.86 ($116.30).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €79.15 ($93.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.73. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The company’s 50-day moving average is €82.53 and its 200 day moving average is €84.84.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

