Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. 225,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,594. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.05.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

