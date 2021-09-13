Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.59

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.59 and last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 6080019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BTE shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.26.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, with a total value of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08. Also, Director Mark Bly acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at C$859,012.65. Insiders have acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $106,920 over the last 90 days.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

