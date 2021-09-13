BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$63.50 to C$69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on BCE to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.80.

TSE:BCE traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$66.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$63.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$60.44. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$52.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.08. The stock has a market cap of C$60.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

