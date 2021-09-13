Beacon Market Cap Reaches $1.07 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001328 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $6,400.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00020961 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001928 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000741 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

