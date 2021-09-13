Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $0.68

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $65.67 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001507 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004203 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 69.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 96,796,960 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

