Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 8%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s share price traded down 8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.18 and last traded at $100.20. 20,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 915,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,046,525 shares in the company, valued at $112,888,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,224,303 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

